Loreto "Larry" Silvestrini of Atco, N.J. passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, N.J. He was 85.
Born in Abruzzo, Italy, Larry was the son of the late Antonio and Nicolina (Silvestri) Silvestrini, and the husband of the late Mary V. Silvestrini, who died in February of 2015.
In addition to being a loving husband and father, he had been employed as an Automobile Mechanic at Burholme Motors. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family and friends. He was a passionate Philadelphia Flyers fan. Those who knew Larry would describe him as generous and hard working.
Larry is survived by his daughters, Susan Ruch and Donna Hageman (Mark), and was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Silvestrini. He was the brother of Pauline Iacobelli, Maryann Nespola, Attilio Silvestrini and the late Caroline Silvestrini, the grandfather of Holly and Leslie Hageman, and Andrew and Emily Ruch, and great-grandfather of Brooklyn Pigott and Grayson Ruch.
Larry's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Doylestown, Pa., where the family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Bucks County SPCA in memory of Loreto and his late wife, Mary V. Silvestrini.
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 6, 2020