Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shelly Funeral Home
1460 Easton Rd
Warrington, PA 18976
(215) 343-3040
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Doylestown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Doylestown, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Loreto Silvestrini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loreto "Larry" Silvestrini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loreto "Larry" Silvestrini Obituary
Loreto "Larry" Silvestrini of Atco, N.J. passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, N.J. He was 85.

Born in Abruzzo, Italy, Larry was the son of the late Antonio and Nicolina (Silvestri) Silvestrini, and the husband of the late Mary V. Silvestrini, who died in February of 2015.

In addition to being a loving husband and father, he had been employed as an Automobile Mechanic at Burholme Motors. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family and friends. He was a passionate Philadelphia Flyers fan. Those who knew Larry would describe him as generous and hard working.

Larry is survived by his daughters, Susan Ruch and Donna Hageman (Mark), and was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Silvestrini. He was the brother of Pauline Iacobelli, Maryann Nespola, Attilio Silvestrini and the late Caroline Silvestrini, the grandfather of Holly and Leslie Hageman, and Andrew and Emily Ruch, and great-grandfather of Brooklyn Pigott and Grayson Ruch.

Larry's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Doylestown, Pa., where the family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Bucks County SPCA in memory of Loreto and his late wife, Mary V. Silvestrini.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loreto's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -