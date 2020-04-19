Home

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home of Doylestown, Inc.
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-8930
Loretta Marini Obituary
Loretta Maria Marini of Doylestown passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Harborview Rehabilitation and Care Center, Doylestown. She was 77.

Born in Philadelphia, to the late Joseph A. Marini Sr. and Cesidia (Cancelli) Marini, Loretta resided in Philadelphia before moving to Doylestown in 2009.

She worked as a seamstress for her father's tailor shop from 1958 to 1979 in Philadelphia. Loretta also enjoyed making ceramics.

She was the dear sister of Joseph A. Marini Jr. and wife, Barbara; loving aunt of Joseph Marini and wife, Anja, Paul Marini and wife, Carol; and cherished grandaunt of Michael and Daniel Marini.

Funeral services and interment will be held privately. A memorial Mass will scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to would be appreciated.

Send condolences to the funeral home's Web site listed below.

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,

Doylestown

varcoethomasfuneralhome.com


Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 19, 2020
