|
|
Lorraine C. (Smith) Heller of Warminster, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.
Wife of Thomas Heller and beloved mother of Glenn and Donna.
Lorraine "Rainey" was born in Philadelphia, Pa. Oct. 29, 1931, she met her husband, Thomas, of 65 years, at the Jersey Shore.
Rainey was dedicated to her children. She devoted her life to her family staying at home to raise them in a loving, caring Christian home during their elementary school years before returning to work as a Secretary for the Monmouth County Court House in Freehold, New Jersey. Rainey loved to sing hyms. Some of her favorites were "How Great Thou Art," "To God be the Glory," and "Old Rugged Cross." Even when dementia was getting the better of her, she never forgot the words to her favorite hymns. Lorraine, Rainey, Mom, Aunt Rainey and Grandma will be missed!
Due to current PA State restrictions, a service to celebrate Rainey's life will be scheduled at a future date.
John E. Stiles Funeral Home
Huntingdon Valley, Pa.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 15, 2020