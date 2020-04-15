Home

POWERED BY

Services
John E Stiles Funeral Home
2450 Huntingdon Pike
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
(215) 947-3113
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Heller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine C. (Smith) Heller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine C. (Smith) Heller Obituary
Lorraine C. (Smith) Heller of Warminster, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.

Wife of Thomas Heller and beloved mother of Glenn and Donna.

Lorraine "Rainey" was born in Philadelphia, Pa. Oct. 29, 1931, she met her husband, Thomas, of 65 years, at the Jersey Shore.

Rainey was dedicated to her children. She devoted her life to her family staying at home to raise them in a loving, caring Christian home during their elementary school years before returning to work as a Secretary for the Monmouth County Court House in Freehold, New Jersey. Rainey loved to sing hyms. Some of her favorites were "How Great Thou Art," "To God be the Glory," and "Old Rugged Cross." Even when dementia was getting the better of her, she never forgot the words to her favorite hymns. Lorraine, Rainey, Mom, Aunt Rainey and Grandma will be missed!

Due to current PA State restrictions, a service to celebrate Rainey's life will be scheduled at a future date.

John E. Stiles Funeral Home

Huntingdon Valley, Pa.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -