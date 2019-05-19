Home

Lamb Funeral Home, Inc.
101 Byberry Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
(215) 357-1260
Lorraine Muscara
Lorraine C. Muscara


Lorraine C. Muscara Obituary
Lorraine C. Muscara departed this life peacefully at home on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was 90.

Born in the Olney section of Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Freda Eakin. Lorraine was a longtime resident of Huntingdon Valley.

She enjoyed horseracing with her husband and family and was a member of the U.S. Trotting Association. She also loved spending time at her condo in Florida with her husband and children.

Lorraine was the beloved wife of Joseph V. Muscara for 65 years before his death in 2014; the devoted mother of Joseph Muscara (Johanna), Cheryl Rondinelli (John), Lorraine Muscara (Mark Heron), Robert Muscara (Barbara) and Mark Muscara (Kristie); and the loving grandmother of Denise, Gina, Matthew, Cheryl Ann, Tracy, Joseph, Mark, Isabella, Nick and Caroline.

She was very much loved by her husband, children and grandchildren and will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 21, at the Chapel of West Laurel Hill Cemetery, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, where her funeral service will begin at noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Condolences and memories may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.

Lamb Funeral Home,

Huntingdon Valley

www.lambfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 19, 2019
