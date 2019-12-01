|
Lorraine E. Haban passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. She was 87.
She was the wife of the late William Haban; beloved mom of Wendy Ducatte (Gregg), Nancy Hilger (Chip), and Lisa Brown (Bill); patient grandmother of nine; the greatest great grandmother of seven; and the loving great-great-grandmother of three; and the cherished sister of Kenny and Barton Baltzer. Lorraine was preceded in death by her son, Mark Haban; and her brothers, Clifford, Robert, and Edward Baltzer.
Relatives and friends are invited to Lorraine's Life Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Decker-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 216 York Road, Warminster, PA 18974, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 Street Road, Warminster, PA 18974, followed by her funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorraine's name to Ann's Choice Philanthropy Department, 20,000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974, make checks payable to Ann's Choice Restricted Funds, and write Benevolent Fund in the memo section.
To share your fondest memories of Lorraine, please visit the funeral home's Web site below.
Decker-Givnish Life
Celebration Home, Warminster
www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 1, 2019