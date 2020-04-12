Home

Anton B. Urban Funeral Home
1111 S. Bethlehem Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-8556
Lorraine G. Finelli DO Obituary
Lorraine G. "Gracie" Finelli, DO of Ambler died Monday, April 6, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 63.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Dorothy (Osinkski) and the late Henry Gable.

She was a graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School, Class of 1974, received her Bachelor's degree from Immaculata University in 1978, and completed her Doctorate at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1982. She completed her dermatology residency at the Cleveland Clinic in 1985. As a dermatologist, she operated a private practice in Willow Grove for 30 years and was adored by her staff and patients.

She had a special zest for life, a kind, and gentle spirit and always knew how to pay it forward. Her favorite activities were reading books to her grandson, taking long walks with friends, and being surrounded by her friends and family, especially her children.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Daniel M. Finelli, DO, and was the beloved mother of Nicole Laslett and her husband, David Laslett, of Philadelphia, and Benjamin Finelli of Philadelphia. She was the cherished grandmother of Bryceson Laslett, and is also survived by her sister, Joan Gable, and brother-in-law, Dominic Diodata. She was preceded in death by her brother, Eric Finelli.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Donations in memory of Lorraine to the Immaculata University, Science Pavilion Centennial Campaign c/o Institutional Advancement, 1145 King Rd., Immaculata, PA 19345, is appreciated by the family.

Photos, tributes, and sign up to receive service update notifications on Lorraine's obituary page found at the funeral home's web site listed below.

Urban Funeral Home,

Ambler

www.urbanfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 12, 2020
