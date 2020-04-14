|
Lorraine "Gracie" G. Finelli, DO, of Ambler, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 63.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of Dorothy (Osinski) and the late Henry Gable.
She was a graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School Class of 1974, received her Bachelor's Degree from Immaculata University in 1978, and completed her Doctorate at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1982. She completed her dermatology residency at the Cleveland Clinic in 1985.
As a dermatologist, she operated a private practice in Willow Grove for 30 years and was adored by her staff and patients.
She had a special zest for life, a kind and gentle spirit, and always knew how to pay it forward. Her favorite activities were reading books to her grandson, taking long walks with friends, and being surrounded by her friends and family, especially her children.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Daniel M. Finelli, DO, JD. She is the beloved mother of Nicole Laslett and her husband David Laslett of Philadelphia, and Benjamin Finelli of Philadelphia.
She is the cherished grandmother of Bryceson Laslett. She is also survived by her sister Joan Gable and brother-in-law Dominic Diodata.
She is predeceased by her brother Eric Gable.
Donations in memory of Lorraine to the Immaculata University, Science Pavillion Centennial Campaign c/o Institutional Advancement 1145 King Road Immaculata, PA 19345 is appreciated by the family.
Lorraine's Memorial Service will be scheduled for a later date.
