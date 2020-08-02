1/
Lorraine J. Price
Lorraine J. (Kolecki) Price of Warminster, Pa. passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Jefferson Health Hospice at Warminster. She was 80.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Markow) Kolecki. She was the loving wife of Edward W. Price, and the loving mother of Edward W. Jr. (Teresa) and Christopher Price (Nora). She is also survived by her sister, Mary Jane Given, her grandchildren, Nathan, Stephen, Alexandra, Meghan, Edward III, Kristin and Robert, and her great granddaughter, Hailey.

Lorraine was a retired employee of Warminster General Hospital, where she served as a nurse in the emergency room.

Relatives and friends will be received after 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, Pa., where her Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorraine's name to the American Lung Association, 527 Plymouth Rd., Suite 415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 (lung.org).

Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, Warminster

www.deckergivnish.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 2, 2020.
