Lorraine J. Price
Lorraine J. (Kolecki) Price of Warminster, Pa. passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Jefferson Health Hospice at Warminster. She was 80.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Markow) Kolecki. She was the loving wife of Edward W. Price, and the loving mother of Edward W. Jr. (Teresa) and Christopher Price (Nora). She is also survived by her sister, Mary Jane Given, her grandchildren, Nathan, Stephen, Alexandra, Meghan, Edward III, Kristin and Robert, and her great granddaughter, Hailey.

Lorraine was a retired employee of Warminster General Hospital, where she served as a nurse in the emergency room.

Relatives and friends will be received after 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, Pa., where her Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorraine's name to the American Lung Association, 527 Plymouth Rd., Suite 415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 (lung.org).

Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, Warminster

www.deckergivnish.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Memories & Condolences
July 29, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Elizabeth Bettinger
July 29, 2020
Fond memories of family picnics and parties.
May you rest in peace with other Kolecki family members.
Thoughts and prayers to your family.
Edna and Ron Tull
Edna Tull
Family
July 29, 2020
So many memories of wonderful times spent with you, Jane, Uncle Stanley and Aunt Mary when you visited us in South Jersey. Rest in peace sweet lady. Bebe
Bernice "Bebe" Shaw
Family
July 29, 2020
I'm so sorry for the loss of Lauie
I worked with her at Warminster Hospital, and saw her at all our reunion that I was able to attend, and lunches that we had at different places. Love to her family ,she was and always will be a great nurse, but a better person.Rest in peace Laurie, we will all see you eventually.♥ Love and miss you..
Sherry Cohen
Coworker
July 28, 2020
Sorry to hear about my friend. She was one of my three roommates when we entered PGH as Freshmen. Weekends she would go home and work in the drugstore. We teased her when she spoke of her boooss. Always fun, lively and loving. Shoopie
Nancy Reymer
Classmate
