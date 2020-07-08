Lorraine Janet (Clauser) Kachline, died Wed., July 1, 2020, at Quakertown Center. She was 88.Born Apr. 11, 1932, in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Pearl (Hartman) Clauser, and the widow of the late Donald F. Kachline, to whom she was married 66 years until his passing in 2016.Lorraine was an extraordinary cook and baker and used her skills well as the bakery manager at Acme Market in Quakertown for many years. She was a loyal fan at all of her grandchildren's sporting events and loved spending time with her family at the Jersey Shore, especially Ocean City.Lorraine is survived by: son Donald (wife Marilyn) of Frankford, DE; daughter Debra Rodgers (husband Rowland) of Center Valley; six adored grandchildren; and 11 beloved great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by sisters Louise Winebarger and Vivian Gruber. Services will be private and at the discretion of the family. To sign the online guestbook, visit the website below.Naugle Funeral &Cremation Services