Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
241 East Butler Avenue
New Britain, PA 18901
215-340-9654
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
241 East Butler Avenue
New Britain, PA 18901
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
235 E. State St.
Doylestown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
235 E. State St
Doylestown, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. John Neumann Cemetery
Chalfont, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Kachmar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Kachmar

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorraine Kachmar Obituary
Lorraine Kachmar passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was 71.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Rainard and Emma Fasano Ariemma.

Lorraine attended St. Patrick's High School in Elizabeth, N.J., and then worked for Prudential Insurance in Newark, where she met numerous lifelong friends. In 1981, she moved to Furlong, where she had been residing ever since. Most recently, Lorraine served as Minute Clerk at the Bucks County Court House in Doylestown, for nearly 20 years before retiring in 2016. She was a devoted mother who loved traveling, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family.

Lorraine is survived by her loving children, Traci Kulpa Montemurro and her partner, David Adler, and Michael Kachmar and his wife, Priscilla, and her four grandchildren, Emma and Jake Montemurro and Ethan and Olivia Kachmar.

Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family Tuesday, May 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 241 E. Butler Ave., New Britain, PA 18901, and again Wednesday, May 22, from 10 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 E. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901. Her interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lorraine's name may be made to the , 1626 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.

www.Fluehr.com


logo

Published in The Intelligencer on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now