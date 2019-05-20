|
Lorraine Kachmar passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was 71.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Rainard and Emma Fasano Ariemma.
Lorraine attended St. Patrick's High School in Elizabeth, N.J., and then worked for Prudential Insurance in Newark, where she met numerous lifelong friends. In 1981, she moved to Furlong, where she had been residing ever since. Most recently, Lorraine served as Minute Clerk at the Bucks County Court House in Doylestown, for nearly 20 years before retiring in 2016. She was a devoted mother who loved traveling, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family.
Lorraine is survived by her loving children, Traci Kulpa Montemurro and her partner, David Adler, and Michael Kachmar and his wife, Priscilla, and her four grandchildren, Emma and Jake Montemurro and Ethan and Olivia Kachmar.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family Tuesday, May 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 241 E. Butler Ave., New Britain, PA 18901, and again Wednesday, May 22, from 10 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 E. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901. Her interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lorraine's name may be made to the , 1626 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 20, 2019