Lorraine L. Kramer of Wellsboro, Pa., formerly of Mansfield and Doylestown, passed away Thursday, June 19, 2020 at the Carleton Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was 86.She was born April 30, 1934 in Philadelphia, Pa., the daughter of Walter and Emma (Haegele) Schul. Lorraine was the wife of the late Howard Kramer.She worked as a bookkeeper for PennDOT.Lorraine is survived by her son, Walter Kramer, daughter-in-law, Sandra Kramer, and two grandchildren, Emma Kramer and Drew Kramer, all of Chalfont, Pa.She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.