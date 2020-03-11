|
Lorraine Melsky Broomall, of Ottsville, Pa., died on March 9, 2020 at her home.
She was a lifelong Bucks County resident.
Lorraine graduated from Newtown High School and was a long time Newtown Township and Upper Makefield Township resident.
She married her husband William Melsky in 1950 and spent her time raising Larry and Susan and helping on the Melsky farm.
She did accounting work for the Upper Makefield Twp. Tax Collector, Fletcher Weeden for many years until his death. Lorraine was elected as the Tax Collector until her retirement in 1987.
Lorraine married her second husband in 1992, William Broomall.
Lorraine was a former member of the Newtown Presbyterian Church. As a trained vocalist she sang in the church choir and the Bel Canto Choir. She was one of the first female Elders of the Newtown Presbyterian Church and she is a current member of the Doylestown Presbyterian Church. Lorraine was an avid Quilter and member of the Newtown Presbyterian Quilting Group and the Plumsteadville Grange Quilting Group,.
Lorraine was an accomplished seamstress and knitter completing many fancy dresses and crocheted works. She was blessed beyond measure by her friends and family and she was a blessing to all who knew her.
Lorraine is the daughter of the late Charles and Florence Doan Ramsey and the wife of the late William Melsky and William Broomall and mother of the late Larry Melsky. She is survived by her children, Susan (Tom) Haldeman, Denise Broomall (Keith) Barnes and Albert Broomall. Lorraine is the proud grandmother of Kate (Jason) Hedrick, Jean (Brian) Bonetta, Sarah (Dan) Campion and Trevor (Jenny) Barnes and the loving great grandmother of Ryland, Conner, Leah, Eliana, Paige and Emma.
Relatives and friends are invited to Lorraine's Life Celebration on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave., Newtown, Pa.
Lorraine's Memorial Service will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a calling from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Doylestown Presbyterian Church, 127 East Court Street Doylestown, Pa.
Interment will be private at Newtown Cemetery. Memorial contribution in Lorraine's name may be made to The Haiti Health Trust, (THHT), P.O. Box, 4484, Bethlehem, PA 18018
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 11, 2020