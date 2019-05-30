Home

McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
Lorraine Penge Obituary
Lorraine Penge passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was 91.

Lorraine was born in Sellersville to Caroline (Wernert) and Eugene Melly.

She is survived by her children, Pat (Mary Jane) and Gene (Holly); grandchildren, Matthew (Christina), T.J. (Julia), Greg (Amanda), and Tiffany (Zach); and great grandchildren, Emmalynn, Isabella, and Noah.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her loving husband, Pasquale in 2013. She was married to Pasquale for 63 years.

Lorraine was a telephone operator with Bell Telephone and eventually AT&T, retiring in 1985. She will always be remembered for her quiet, caring demeanor. She loved God and her family.

The Penge family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, at the James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, Pa., where services will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery in Chalfont.

In lieu of flowers, the Penge family has requested donations in her name be made to Grand View Hospice, 700 Lawn Ave., Sellersville, PA 18960.

Condolences may be sent to Lorraine's family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.

James J. McGhee Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 30, 2019
