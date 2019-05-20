|
Louis "Chip" Fitzpatrick III of Souderton passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was 64.
He was the beloved husband of Susan Fitzpatrick and loving father of Brighid Fitzpatrick.
Visitation with the family will be held from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford, PA 18969, funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. For more information, please visit the web site listed below.
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Telford
www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 20, 2019