Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
For more information about
Louis Fitzpatrick
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Fitzpatrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Fitzpatrick III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louis Fitzpatrick III Obituary
Louis "Chip" Fitzpatrick III of Souderton passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was 64.

He was the beloved husband of Susan Fitzpatrick and loving father of Brighid Fitzpatrick.

Visitation with the family will be held from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford, PA 18969, funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. For more information, please visit the web site listed below.

Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Telford

www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
Download Now