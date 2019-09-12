|
Louis Swift Plunkett of Warrington and Hatboro died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. He was 92.
He was the devoted husband for 67 years to Theresa (Maher) Plunkett; the son of the late William R. and Madaline Plunkett Sr.; father of Jeff Plunkett (Maureen) and Chris Hunt (Tom); grandfather of Katrina (Conrad), Marissa (Matthew), Ryan, Zebulun, Elsie, Anora, Alberta, Amilia and the late Carl; brother of the late William R. Plunkett Jr.; and brother-in-law of Rita McIlhenny, Joe and Liz Maher and Jane Moffitt. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Lou was a licensed funeral director for 69 years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, Past Grand Knight of Fr. Joseph A. Gallen K. of C. and a Borough Councilman in Hatboro for 10 years. He was active in other organizations including The Hatboro Lions Club and SJB Holy Name Society. He was a longtime member of St. John Bosco and St. Robert Bellarmine Parish.
Lou and Theresa spent many summers in Strathmere, N.J.
Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home, 529 N. York Road, Hatboro. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, at St. John Bosco Church, 235 E. Countyline Road, Hatboro. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Carmelite Monastery, 1400 66th Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19126, would be appreciated.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 12, 2019