Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home
529 N York Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
(215) 672-6262
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Calling hours
529 N York Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
529 N York Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St John Bosco Church
235 E. Countyline Rd.
Hatboro, PA
View Map
Louis Swift Plunkett of Warrington and Hatboro died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. He was 92.

He was the devoted husband for 67 years to Theresa (Maher) Plunkett; the son of the late William R. and Madaline Plunkett Sr.; father of Jeff Plunkett (Maureen) and Chris Hunt (Tom); grandfather of Katrina (Conrad), Marissa (Matthew), Ryan, Zebulun, Elsie, Anora, Alberta, Amilia and the late Carl; brother of the late William R. Plunkett Jr.; and brother-in-law of Rita McIlhenny, Joe and Liz Maher and Jane Moffitt. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Lou was a licensed funeral director for 69 years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, Past Grand Knight of Fr. Joseph A. Gallen K. of C. and a Borough Councilman in Hatboro for 10 years. He was active in other organizations including The Hatboro Lions Club and SJB Holy Name Society. He was a longtime member of St. John Bosco and St. Robert Bellarmine Parish.

Lou and Theresa spent many summers in Strathmere, N.J.

Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home, 529 N. York Road, Hatboro. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, at St. John Bosco Church, 235 E. Countyline Road, Hatboro. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Carmelite Monastery, 1400 66th Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19126, would be appreciated.

www.plunkettfuneralhome.com

Hatboro

www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 12, 2019
