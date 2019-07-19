|
|
Louise A. (Pettit) Ruffin, formerly of Philadelphia, Pa., died Monday, July 15, 2019. She was 89.
Louise was the wife of the late John Ruffin, and mother of the late Fr. Donald J. Mills.
She is survived by her children, Christopher, Timothy, and Jennifer Mills and Melissa Ruffin, her grandchildren, Christopher Harley Mills and several grandchildren. She was the former wife of Donald J. Mills Sr.
The Ruffin family wishes to thank her guardian, Rosalind Karlin, Esq., and the staff of Holy Redeemer Hospice of Meadowbrook, Pa. for the care she received.
A visitation will be held from 10:15 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901. Graveside services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont, Pa. Please dress casual for services due to extreme heat.
Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.
Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,
Doylestown, Pa.
varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 19, 2019