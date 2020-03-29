|
|
Louise Marie Wujcik Wasserott passed quietly during the Ides of March with the gentle dignity that she exhibited her whole life. Louise was a real blessing to everyone around her. She passed away quietly after a long active struggle with cancer on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was 66 years young.
Born in Plymouth, Pa. to the late Stanley and Irene (Rossmell) Wujcik, she resided in Dallas, Pa. and Lexington, Va. before moving with her husband to Plumstead Township, Pa. six years ago to live with their daughter, Abigail, her husband, Robert, and two of Louise's four grandsons, Jackson and Tyler, whom she watched, played with, and cared for until recently. During one of those early days, little Jackson told us at supper, "Every time Nana gets tired; I have to go for a nap!" Life… was good.
She was an Alumnae of King's College, Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and, with her twin sister, Lucille, were members of only the second class of women at King's College in 1971, receiving a Bachelor's degree in Psychology, in 1975, graduating magna cum laude. Then, after earning a Master's degree in Rehabilitation Counseling from the University of Scranton in 1978, and a five-year stint as Program Manager of United Cerebral Palsy of Luzerne County (UCP), was only the third Alumni Director in the history of King's College, for 18 years, before taking a position with Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Va. in Planned Giving in 2008, and finally retiring in 2014. While at King's, she continued to shepherd the famous KING'S COLLEGE ALUMNI PHONATHON, started by their first iconic Alumni Director, Bob Ell (Class of 1950), and helped the volunteers with their Cowbells to achieve a $1,000,000+ in donations for the very first, but not the last time, during the tenure of Father Tom O'Hara, the first alumni President of King's College. She also was a longtime member of the Wilkes-Barre League of Women Voters serving as their President during the 75th Anniversary of the League in the United States.
While in the Doylestown area, Louise was an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Buckingham Township, Pa. and the Ushers Club there. She enjoyed quilting, reading, playing 'Hay Day with her grandsons,' and spending as much time as possible with her family, 'especially' with those grandsons!
Louise was the beloved friend and wife of 45 years to Charles W. Wasserott IV; the devoted mother of Charles W. Wasserott V, sons, Charles VI and James, wife, Kelley, and stepsons, Nathan and Charlie of Fountain Hills, Ariz., Daniel J. Wasserott of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Abigail Super and husband, Robert, of Plumstead Township; cherished sister of Stanley Wujcik and wife, Merys Tomei, of Germantown, Md., her twin sister, Lucille Baloga and her husband, John, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and her sister-in-law, Cathi Pederson of Forty-Fort, Pa. Louise also was the cherished daughter-in-law of Joan Wasserott of Roanoke, Va. and her loving step-mother-in-law, Hazel Wasserott, of Forty-Fort, Pa. She was was the precious and loving 'Nana' of Charles W. Wasserott VI, James Wasserott, Jackson Super, and Tyler Super, the loving and supportive aunt of David Wujcik of Herndon, Va., Christopher Baloga of West Pittston, Pa., and Nicole Lynn Skipalis of Forty-Fort, Pa., and a friend to many dear cousins she grew up with 'In the Alley' of Blair Street, Plymouth, Pa., including one best friend and 'adopted' cousin, Ruthie Kaminski of Eugene, Ore.
One of her cousins, Janie Rinkevich, sent this to Louise in January 2020, and we could see her seriously and laughingly reflect on it… and it was as if Louise could see herself writing it. What it will tell you is something 'special' of the important memories that were the crucible of her outstanding life lasting almost 67 years, after growing up in her hometown of Plymouth, within The Greater Wyoming Valley of Luzerne County... The Valley with a Heart.
What follows then are the words that Louise would have chosen if she were not telling you about her children and her grandchildren, who she so dearly loved and cherished, and were the true joys of her life in this busy world of ours.
"I come from a small town in Pennsylvania
where Anthracite Coal Breakers, were the 'skyscrapers.'
In winter we rode their sleds down the culm banks,
and in summer our pockets bulged with shiny 'black diamonds.'
We gathered bags full of horse chestnuts and made necklaces out of them.
We flattened pennies on the railroad tracks
and walked trestles over the Susquehanna River.
We ran through sprinklers in our backyards
and jumped in the puddles during thunderstorms.
Our doors were unlocked, and neighbors would swat us
as quickly as our moms if we misbehaved.
We could earn a few pieces of penny candy by running
to the local beer garden or corner store for our dads.
When the streetlights came on, we came home.
We caught lighting bugs in the dark and sometimes slept
on the screened-in porch, because it was cooler.
Life… was good."
May the Lord bless you and keep you, Louise. May the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious unto you. May the Lord lift up his countenance upon you, and give you peace.
Rest in Gentle Peace, Louise. Good and Faithful Servant. You're Home.
You shall be so ever sorely… missed. Shalom
A Memorial Mass will be held on a date to be determined at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 5194 Cold Spring Creamery Rd., Doylestown PA 18901, with a gathering to be held prior to the Mass. As Louise requested, there will not be a viewing. She will eventually be interned at the Saint John Neumann Cemetery in Chalfont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to King's College's – Robert J. Ell School Fund, the Fox Chase Cancer Center, or Our Lady of Guadalupe Church would be warmly appreciated.
Feel free to send condolences through the funeral home's web site listed below, or to 5571 Easton Road, Pipersville, PA 18947, the mailing address of her residence.
Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 29, 2020