Lowell B. Schneider of Warminster, Pa., passed away at his residence on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. He was 82.
Born in Sherwood, Ore., he resided in Prospectville, Pa., before moving to Warminster, Pa., 20 years ago.
He was the partner of 40 years to Janet Taylor; father of Deborah Schneider (Steve), Nancy Brisk (Tim); step-father of Daniel Taylor (Leslie); grandfather of Michelle Blum; step-grandfather of Ryan Taylor.
Cremation services were private.
Varcoe Thomas Funeral Home
varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 1, 2019