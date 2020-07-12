A teacher to hundreds,a mentor to many anda master of storytelling.After 81 years of a well lived life, Lowell H. "Bud" Fisher Jr. passed away quietly at Doylestown Hospital on Saturday, July 4, 2020, with his family by his side.Born in 1939 in West Chester, Pa., Bud was the only son of Ann Davies and Lowell H. Fisher.Bud attended West Chester University, where he earned his degree in Education. He began his teaching career in Central Bucks School District as a history teacher in 1962, rounding off his education with a Master's degree from Villanova University and retiring in 1997. He coached tennis for Central Bucks East High School for many years, as well as officiating high school soccer. Bud was one of the first coaches to be inducted into the Central Bucks East High School Dr. James M. Gallagher Athletic Hall of Fame for his years of coaching.Bud was a longtime resident of Mechanicsville, where he and the love of his life, Karen Hein Fisher, raised their two sons. Bud and Karen recently celebrated 51 years of marriage.He started and ran his own driver training business, Bud Fisher's Driving School. He always claimed to have a Bible and helmet in the trunk. Decades of students have most likely experienced a good stomp of his safety brake.He enjoyed many friendships and rounds of golf at Whitford, West Chester, Doylestown and Spring Mill Country Clubs. Bud had a love for many sports, especially soccer and golf. He was an active member and supporter of the Doylestown Masonic Lodge #245 and West Chester Masonic Lodge #322. Bud was always quick with a story, a history lesson or to offer you a drink.Bud is survived by his wife, Karen, his sons: Michael and Rett (Rett's wife, Allison), and three well-loved grandchildren: Conor, Owen and Amelia."We have no doubt that he loved being welcomed home with 4th of July fireworks with the best seat in the house!"A Masonic service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 16 at Doylestown Cemetery, 235 East Court Street, Doylestown, with interment to follow. A celebration of Bud's life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bud's name may be made to: Dr. James M. Gallagher Athletic Hall of Fame, Central Bucks East High School, Attn: John Reading, 2804 Holicong Rd., Doylestown, PA 18902.Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,Doylestown