Lucille F. (McDermott) Delaney of Blue Bell, Pa., formerly of Chalfont, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. She was 89.

She was the beloved wife of the late Edward L. Delaney, and daughter of the late James B. and Lucille (O'Malley) McDermott.

Lucille is survived by her children, Edward (Yetive), Mary Lu, Robert (Ann Marie), Anne (Karl), and John (Nichole). She was the proud grandmother of Cynthia and Dawson Delaney, Connor and Maura Delaney, Sarah and Kyle Beeson, Hunter and Ryder Delaney. Also surviving are her brothers, John McDermott (Kathy) and Thomas McDermott (Gloria), as well as many cherished nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary M. Keough, and her brother, James B. McDermott.

Born in Wyoming, Pa., Lucille enjoyed reminiscing about growing up in a small town and her days at Marywood College. She taught math and science in the Central Bucks School District, spending many years with her teaching family at Unami Middle School.

Lucille loved quilting, watching her azaleas and dogwoods bloom in the spring, Christmas, Thanksgiving, musicals, bridge club, chocolate, spending time with Hank and MJ, and Palm Sunday brunches with her Brittany Farms family.

Lucille's family welcomes all who were touched by her life to gather from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at St. Jude Church, 321 West Butler Ave., Chalfont, PA 18914, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Lucille's name to St. Jude Church at the above address.

Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 12, 2019
