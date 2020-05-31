Lucille N. Slack passed away peacefully from natural causes in her longtime Wycombe home on Friday, May 1, 2020.



She was born July 15, 1919 in a farmhouse at Wismer, Bucks County, a daughter of the artist Roy C. Nuse and Ellen Guthrie Nuse. After the family moved to Rushland, her education began in the one-room Rushland schoolhouse, after which she graduated from Hatboro High School and Peirce Business School in Philadelphia.



She held secretarial positions in Philadelphia and Doylestown before her marriage to Leslie M. Slack in 1952.



Lucille loved the outdoors and she amassed a tremendous knowledge of native plants. She also found great satisfaction in helping others, and in 1960 she began volunteering as a Red Cross Gray Lady at Doylestown Hospital. That work continued until 2007, for a total of over 13,000 hours served with love and dedication. In various spheres of life, her genuine interest in others with no regard for wealth or status, brought her many friends. Her indomitable spirit and independence will be remembered (not least because she mowed her lawn with a motor-less reel mower into her 90s!).



She is survived by her daughter, Ellen Slack, her son-in-law, Juan Linares, and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, as well as five siblings: J. Paul Nuse, Oliver Nuse, Dorothy Nuse Cordes, Janet Nuse Burd, and Robert Nuse. Also, her dear friend, Erwin Keller, passed away in 2019.



Lucille's family wishes to thank the Asera Care Hospice staff for their care and emotional support.



Her clear wish was to not have a traditional funeral, but we hope to hold a memorial gathering when safely possible.



