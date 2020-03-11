|
Fr. Lucius Tyrasinski (baptismal name Ladyslaw) was born April 24, 1931, in Czestochowa, Poland. He was the beloved son of the late Piotr Tyrasinski and Wladyslawa Galazka Tyrasinski.
Fr. Lucius Tyrasinski attended the gymnasium of De La Salle Brothers in Czestochowa. Then he continued his education at the High School of King John Sobieski in Krakow. After one year he joined the Order of St. Paul I Hermit and then started the Novitiate in Lesniow near Czestochowa. He made his first vows on July 17, 1950, and then he started to study at Pauline Father's Seminary in Krakow.
He was ordained in 1956 at St. Michael Archangel and St. Stanislaus BM church in Krakow. After the ordination, he was transferred to the Pauline Father's Monastery in Lesniow where he worked as a catechist in Suliszowice Parish. 1957-58 Administrator of Novitiate Monastery in Lesniow. 1958-59 Director of Pauline Father's Minor Seminary at Jasna Gora. 1959-62 The subprior and the Prefect of the Seminary in Lesna Podlaska.
In 1963 Fr. Lucius was sent to the United States and appointed the Prior of the American Czestochowa in Doylestown.
In 1966, in the year of millennia of the baptism of Poland he arranged the consecration of the new church in Doylestown dedicated to Our Lady of Czestochowa. One of the main guests during this event was the President of the United States Lyndon Johnson.
In 1972 he was appointed the Prior of Pauline Fathers Monastery in Kittanning, PA and the Pastor of St. Laurentius Church in Cadogan.
In the difficult times in the '70s when the Shrine in Doylestown was struggling with paying off the debts regarding the erection of the new church, Fr. Lucius was ministering in Missouri to raise funds to pay off debts. When his mission was completed Fr. Lucius was again assigned the Prior of American Czestochowa.
In 1984 Fr. Lucius invited another president of The United States Ronald Regan to visit the Shrine.
In 1986 Fr. Lucius was appointed the Pastor to St. Stanislaus BM Church in New York where he spent 10 years renovating the church and organizing the spiritual life of the parish.
In 1996 Fr. Lucius was assigned the superior of the American Province and transferred to Doylestown Monastery in Pennsylvania. During his term as the Provincial Superior Fr. Lucius built Visitor Center, the Retreat house and arranged the Chapel of Our Lady in Czestochowa in the lower church. The new complex was solemnly blessed by Card. Antoni Bavilacqua in spring 2001.
In 2002 Fr. Lucius again was transferred to New York where he was appointed the pastor of St. Stanislaus BM.
From 2006 to 2020 Fr. Lucius resided in Pauline Fathers Monastery in Doylestown, Pa. He died on March 9, 2020, in the early hours of the morning.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend A Solemn Transfer of Fr. Lucius from the Monastery to Our Lady of Czestochowa (lower Chapel) at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Public viewing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Devine Mercy Chaplet at 11 a.m. Followed by Fr. Lucius Mass of Christian burial at 11:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow the Mass at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in memory of Fr. Lucius may be made to the Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, P.O. Box 2049, Doylestown, PA 18901.
The Donahue Funeral Home,
Flourtown, Pa.
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 11, 2020