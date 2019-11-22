|
Lucy C. Treacy of Meadowbrook, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 92.
Born in Philadelphia to the late Vincent and Josephine Geraci, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking, gardening and volunteering at church.
She was the wife of the late William F. Treacy Sr., the beloved mother of William F. Treacy Jr. (Charise), Francis Treacy, Cecelia Nolan (Thomas) and Michael Treacy (Stacey), and the loving grandmother of William F. III, Shawn, Jeffrey, Melissa, Joshua, Travis, Cecelia and Teagan.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Joseph's Manor Chapel, 1616 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook, PA 19046, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Joseph's Manor, Evergreens Unit, at the above address would be appreciated by the family.
