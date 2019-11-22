Home

POWERED BY

Services
George G Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
1500 Old York Rd
Abington, PA 19001
(215) 887-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Treacy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy C. Treacy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy C. Treacy Obituary
Lucy C. Treacy of Meadowbrook, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 92.

Born in Philadelphia to the late Vincent and Josephine Geraci, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking, gardening and volunteering at church.

She was the wife of the late William F. Treacy Sr., the beloved mother of William F. Treacy Jr. (Charise), Francis Treacy, Cecelia Nolan (Thomas) and Michael Treacy (Stacey), and the loving grandmother of William F. III, Shawn, Jeffrey, Melissa, Joshua, Travis, Cecelia and Teagan.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Joseph's Manor Chapel, 1616 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook, PA 19046, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Joseph's Manor, Evergreens Unit, at the above address would be appreciated by the family.

FitzPatrick Funeral Home,

Abington

www.fitzpatrickabington.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -