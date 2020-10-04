Luther B. Stever, formerly of Dublin, Pa., passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the Laurels of Hidden Meadows, Sellersville, Pa. He was 90.He was the husband of 62 years of the late Agnes Elizabeth "Betty" (Rohs) Stever until her passing on December 10, 2012.Born in Sellersville, he was the son of the late Ira H. and Mabel (Umstead) Stever.He was a graduate of Sell-Perk High School, Perkasie, PA.Mr. Stever owned and operated Luther B. Stever Tile Contracting for more than 50 years until retiring.He was a member of Peace Tohickon Lutheran Church, Perkasie, Pa., where he volunteered in various capacities over the years.An outdoors enthusiast, Mr. Stever was an avid hunter and fisherman. In addition to donating time to his church, he enjoyed volunteering for various charitable organizations. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.He is survived by four children, Judy Schott and her husband Gary, of Perkasie, Eric Stever and his wife Brenda, of Easton, Pa., Gwen Johnston and her husband David, of New Britain, Pa., and Craig Stever and his wife Kathy, of Hellertown, Pa.; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services with interment in Tohickon Union Cemtery, Weisel, Pa., will be held privately for the immediate family only.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peace Tohickon Lutheran Church, 100 Old Bethlehem Road, Perkasie, PA 18944.Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie.