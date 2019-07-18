|
|
Lynda J. H. Johnson of Quakertown passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, with her husband by her side, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg, Bethlehem. She was 62.
Lynda was the beloved wife of Walter M. "Butch" Johnson for 43 years.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late H. Kurt and Joan E. (Leyrer) Hempelmann. Lynda was a 1974 graduate of Pennridge High School, Perkasie.
Mrs. Johnson had most recently been employed for 15 years as an accountant by the Bucks County Treasurer's Office, Doylestown. As a young woman, she had modeled for several years with Main Line Models Agency, Philadelphia.
During the 1990s, Mrs. Johnson had served as a Richland Township Supervisor.
An avid craftswoman, Lynda was a talented jewelry artist, who had also enjoyed soap and candle making. Camping, fishing, crabbing, and boating vacations were always enjoyable highlights for the family.
Over the past months, Lynda had met the challenges of her declining health with grace, humor, and an astonishing fortitude.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Johnson is survived by her children, Kyle C. Johnson and his wife, Tara, and Kendal Lyn Byers and her husband, Zach, all of Quakertown; six grandchildren, Madison, Cody, Ethan, Samantha, Lucas, and Owen; and her sister, Deborah Dickson of Haycock Township.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Hempelmann.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home, 87 North Main St., Sellersville, PA 18960. Her funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the funeral home, where a visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow in Zion Hill Cemetery, Quakertown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lynda's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at .
Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home,
Sellersville
www.steeleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 18, 2019