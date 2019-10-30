|
|
Lynn Beacham Moose passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, after a long brave battle with cancer.
Born Oct. 19, 1952 in Syracuse, N.Y., Lynn was a daughter of Robert and Barbara Beacham. She graduated from William Tennent High School in 1970. She was a member of the National Honor Society.
She married her husband, Steven Moose, on May 22, 1982. They raised three wonderful people, Bryan Frank Moose, Laura Moose Teague (Jon Teague), and Daniel Robert Moose (Jessica) and a "bonus daughter," Ashlyn Swartz.
She is most remembered for her cheerful spirit, accomplishments and love for her family and friends. Some of her interests were painting, cooking, fashion, jewelry making, Christmas and Ocean Grove.
She retired from 18 years of teaching at Henderson High School in West Chester, Pa. She was loved by all. The general feeling about Lynn at Henderson was that when she left the lights seemed to dim. Indeed that is the way we all feel.
Her Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at the West Chester Presbyterian Church located at 10. W. Pleasant Grove Rd.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 30, 2019