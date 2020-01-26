|
Lynne S. (Gallagher) Wahl of Warminster passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. She was 70.
She grew up in Beach Haven, N.J., with her father, Howard Gallagher and her mother, Gladys Thorn. Wife of the late Robert G. Wahl, she was the loving mother of Krystal Fleisch (Joe), and the late Robert A. Wahl; and the caring grandmother of Riley, Joey, Kellen, Tanner, and Keegan. She was the beloved sister of Anne Hood of West Creek, N.J., Lori Kenney of Grafton, Wis., and the late Drinda Fitzgerald. She also was the beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews.
The beach was where Lynne felt most at home, having grown up on Long Beach Island and vacationing in Cape Hatteras, N.C., for most of her life. Lynne met the love of her life, Bob Wahl, when she was 13 years old and they were married for almost 50 years at the time of his passing. She longed to be a wife and mother as a child and found happiness beyond words when Krystal and Bobby were born. Lynne spent countless hours volunteering for her children's school and activities. Her heart grew 10-fold when she became a grandmother. She took pride in her cross-stitch, knitting, and sewing, making handmade gifts for her loved ones, year after year. Lynne's home was always the gathering place for friends and family, many of them lovingly referring to her as "Mama Wahl." She loved every moment of having the house full of love and laughter. While her family is devastated from her loss, they take comfort knowing she is now reunited with her husband and son.
Relatives and friends are invited to Lynne's Life Celebration from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Decker-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 216 York Road, Warminster, followed by her memorial service at 3:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately. The family welcomes family and friends to join them for dinner following the memorial service at Churchville Inn at 1500 Bustleton Pike, Churchville, PA 18966.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lynne's name to the Life Saving Church on Ocracoke Island, N.C. They are working to rebuild the island that Lynne loved so very much. Donations may be made at www.ocracokeislandag.com.
Decker-Givnish Life Celebration Home,
Warminster
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 26, 2020