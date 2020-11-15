Mabel B. "Buz" Hull of Ivyland, Pa., a loving mother and grandmother, passed peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.



She was the daughter of the late Walter and Mary Buzby, and was preceded in death by her husband, John Hull, and her son, Frank Remmey Jr.



She is survived by her brother, Walter Buzby Jr. (Romie), by her beloved children, Martin (Valerie), David (Lisa), and Mary (Dave), and stepsons, Johnny and Rick Hull. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brittany (Matt), Kenton, Shelly (Dennis), Cindy, Sophia, Brendan, Sean, Remmey, and April.



Mabel graduated from Frankford High School and attended Temple University. She was a Sales Manager for a direct mail advertising company.



She loved dogs and had many poodles throughout her life. She was an accomplished artist, as well as an avid tennis player. Her other interests included bridge, poker, skiing, and collecting antiques. She spent much of her life at the jersey shore sailing and enjoying long walks on the beach collecting shells and sea glass. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren on Summer days in Ocean City, N.J.



