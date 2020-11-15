1/1
Mabel B. Hull
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mabel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mabel B. "Buz" Hull of Ivyland, Pa., a loving mother and grandmother, passed peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Walter and Mary Buzby, and was preceded in death by her husband, John Hull, and her son, Frank Remmey Jr.

She is survived by her brother, Walter Buzby Jr. (Romie), by her beloved children, Martin (Valerie), David (Lisa), and Mary (Dave), and stepsons, Johnny and Rick Hull. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brittany (Matt), Kenton, Shelly (Dennis), Cindy, Sophia, Brendan, Sean, Remmey, and April.

Mabel graduated from Frankford High School and attended Temple University. She was a Sales Manager for a direct mail advertising company. 

She loved dogs and had many poodles throughout her life. She was an accomplished artist, as well as an avid tennis player. Her other interests included bridge, poker, skiing, and collecting antiques. She spent much of her life at the jersey shore sailing and enjoying long walks on the beach collecting shells and sea glass.  Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren on Summer days in Ocean City, N.J.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved