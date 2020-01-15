|
|
Madelen "Doris" (Becker) Jones of Hatboro passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. She was 93.
Doris was the loving wife of the late Robert L. Refsnider and Paul I. Jones.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the only daughter of the late Charles H. and Mary E. (Bradley) Becker.
Doris worked most of her adult life at Standard Press Steel. She loved to garden and traveled all over the world. During her later years, she spent her winters in Florida.
Doris is survived by her sons, Gary Refsnider (JoAnn), Keith Refsnider, and Brian Refsnider; her eight grandchildren, Matthew, Christopher, Michael, and Stephen Refsnider, Zoe Refsnider, Kelly Blair, Melanie Nieves, and Amanda Refsnider; 12 great- grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; and her stepchildren, Marjorie Shoemaker (the late Gary) and Debra Fields (James).
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul and Carl Becker, and her stepson, Paul E. Jones (his surviving wife, Carol).
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing after 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro, where her funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler. Everyone please meet at the Bell Tower at 12:15 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a veterans organization of one's choice.
To send and share memories with her family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Schneider Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 15, 2020