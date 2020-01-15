Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
Resources
More Obituaries for Madelen Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madelen "Doris" Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madelen "Doris" Jones Obituary
Madelen "Doris" (Becker) Jones of Hatboro passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. She was 93.

Doris was the loving wife of the late Robert L. Refsnider and Paul I. Jones.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the only daughter of the late Charles H. and Mary E. (Bradley) Becker.

Doris worked most of her adult life at Standard Press Steel. She loved to garden and traveled all over the world. During her later years, she spent her winters in Florida.

Doris is survived by her sons, Gary Refsnider (JoAnn), Keith Refsnider, and Brian Refsnider; her eight grandchildren, Matthew, Christopher, Michael, and Stephen Refsnider, Zoe Refsnider, Kelly Blair, Melanie Nieves, and Amanda Refsnider; 12 great- grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; and her stepchildren, Marjorie Shoemaker (the late Gary) and Debra Fields (James).

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul and Carl Becker, and her stepson, Paul E. Jones (his surviving wife, Carol).

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing after 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro, where her funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler. Everyone please meet at the Bell Tower at 12:15 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a veterans organization of one's choice.

To send and share memories with her family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madelen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -