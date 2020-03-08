|
Madeline M. "Peggy" Sage of Perkasie, and a longtime resident of Bucks County, died peacefully Tuesday, March 3, 2020, with her husband by her side, at Manor Care Health Services in Montgomeryville. She was 70.
Peggy was the loving and devoted wife of Lt. Col. William S. Sage. with whom she had shared more than 50 years of marriage.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Thomas J.E. O'Neill, M.D. and Eleanor O'Neill.
A graduate of Melrose Academy, Peggy went on to earn her Associate degree in Fine Art from Marymount College. Peggy excelled at anything artistic and enjoyed sharing her creations with family and friends. Peggy was an avid horsewoman first and foremost, and shared her love of horses with her children, friends, and family. She fox hunted with the Huntingdon Valley Hunt and never missed a Devon Horse Show; an event with even deeper meaning as many years ago it was where she would meet her husband. Together, she and Bill would raise four beautiful children, and where devoted to one another in life and love. Peggy will be remembered for her kindness, her passion, and for always being up for a good adventure. She will be dearly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.
In addition to her husband, Peggy leaves behind her children, Mickie Sage Faber and son-in-law, Robert Faber, of Ocala, Fla., Deirdre Sage and son-in-law, Gregg Dolan, of Denver, Colo., Christopher Sage and daughter-in-law, April Sage, of Denver, Colo., and Sean Sage and daughter-in-law, Courtney Heaton Sage, of Perkasie. She also leaves behind her adoring granddaughter, Veronica Dolan; her brother, Thomas Johnston-O'Neill and sister-in-law, Shari Johnston O'Neill; niece, Emily Johnston O'Neill; and her sister, Irene O'Neill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy O'Neill.
Peggy's services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to USHJA Horseman's Assistance Fund, 3870 Cigar Lane, Lexington, KY 40511.
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 8, 2020