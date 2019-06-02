|
|
Malcolm P. Crooks, a lifelong resident of Solebury Township, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the age of 96.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest C. and Irene P. Crooks, and his brother Corydon Crooks.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine M. Crooks; his children, Sylvia Dumas and husband, Ed, Malcolm "Lee" Crooks and partner, Tina Wise, and Catherine "Kitty" Crooks and partner, Michael Dooley; step-children, Lora Cohen-Vogel and husband, Dan, and Marianne Bender and husband, Rob; grandchildren, Merlin "Lars" Crooks and wife, Leila, Laura Cheetham and husband, Drew, Rylan Crooks and partner, Andrea Bocchio, Jesse Crooks and wife, Shannon, Daniel Crooks, Juliana Dumas, Jacob Dumas, Noah Cohen-Vogel, Sophia Correa, Benjamin Cohen-Vogel; seven great grandchildren; two nieces and a nephew.
Malcolm appreciated and deeply enjoyed the environment and was dedicated to natural resource conservation in both his professional life and as a volunteer. He was a founding member of the Honey Hollow and Aquetong Watershed Associations, served on the first Solebury Township Planning Commission, and helped preserve many farms in the township while serving on the Land Preservation Committee. He served on the boards of the Bucks County Conservation District, Bucks County Audubon Society, and Bucks County Planning Commission.
A lifelong Quaker, Malcolm was a member of Solebury Friends Meeting. From 1963 to 1965 he lived in Algeria with his family and led an international team of Quakers, helping the Algerian people recover following their independence from France.
Malcolm and his wife broadened their understanding of world cultures by traveling to some 22 countries following his retirement in 1988. However, he never truly retired. He operated the Tuckamony Christmas Tree Farm for over 50 years, and continued his work with land preservation and watershed management in Solebury Township. He and his family gifted the historic home, barn, and acreage on Tuckamony Farm to Heritage Conservancy.
Malcolm was an inspiration to many generations who will carry forward his devotion to land and water conservation. He will be missed and remembered for his mindfulness, positive spirit and infectious smile.
Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Solebury Friends Meeting, 2680 Sugan Rd., New Hope, PA 18938.
Donations in his name can be made to Solebury Friends Meeting, P.O. Box 263, Solebury PA 18963, or to the Malcolm P. Crooks Scholarship Fund, Aquetong Watershed Association, P.O. Box 504, New Hope, PA 18938.
Published in The Intelligencer on June 2, 2019