Maree Elizabeth (Fanelli) DeRosa of Warminster passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. She was 84.
Maree was the loving wife of the late Gerald DeRosa for 56 wonderful years. She was the caring mother of Jerry DeRosa (Mary), Scott DeRosa (Joan), Denise DeRosa (Suzanne Heske), and Darren DeRosa (Anya). Maree also leaves behind a loving legacy in her six grandchildren, Dominic (Devon), Nicholas, Sebastian, Grace, Sophie, and Emma.
Maree was the youngest of eight children, raised in Jenkintown. She enjoyed a close family relationship with her siblings, frequently celebrating family birthdays and holidays together. She is survived by her brother, John Fanelli; and sisters-in-law, Jodi Fanelli and Barbara Fanelli.
Maree worked many years as an executive assistant, most notably in the nursing publishing field for Springhouse Corp. She also will be remembered for her civic engagement and love of politics. For many years, she served as a local election official, as well as the secretary for the Republican Club of Warminster.
Ceramics were Maree's favorite medium for expressing her creativity. When Maree was not involved with politics, or with her sisters, she was happiest spending time with her children and grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, followed by interment in St. John Neumann Cemetery. Please check back for service details in the spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Maree's name to the Alzheimer's Association
would be greatly appreciated. act.alz.org
