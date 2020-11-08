1/1
Maree DeRosa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maree's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maree Elizabeth (Fanelli) DeRosa of Warminster passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. She was 84.

Maree was the loving wife of the late Gerald DeRosa for 56 wonderful years. She was the caring mother of Jerry DeRosa (Mary), Scott DeRosa (Joan), Denise DeRosa (Suzanne Heske), and Darren DeRosa (Anya). Maree also leaves behind a loving legacy in her six grandchildren, Dominic (Devon), Nicholas, Sebastian, Grace, Sophie, and Emma.

Maree was the youngest of eight children, raised in Jenkintown. She enjoyed a close family relationship with her siblings, frequently celebrating family birthdays and holidays together. She is survived by her brother, John Fanelli; and sisters-in-law, Jodi Fanelli and Barbara Fanelli.

Maree worked many years as an executive assistant, most notably in the nursing publishing field for Springhouse Corp. She also will be remembered for her civic engagement and love of politics. For many years, she served as a local election official, as well as the secretary for the Republican Club of Warminster.

Ceramics were Maree's favorite medium for expressing her creativity. When Maree was not involved with politics, or with her sisters, she was happiest spending time with her children and grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, followed by interment in St. John Neumann Cemetery. Please check back for service details in the spring of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Maree's name to the Alzheimer's Association would be greatly appreciated. act.alz.org

Decker-Givnish Funeral Home,

Warminster

www.deckergivnish.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Decker Givnish Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Decker Givnish Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved