Marellen H. Fegely of Frenchtown, New Jersey died on Monday, August 17. She was 90 and the wife of the late Roy E. Fegely and the former wife of Robert F. Childs.
Born in Doylestown, she was the daughter of the late William S. and Ida Hensel Cook and sister of Bill, Robert and Edward Cook and Faye Berry.
Marellen was a beloved mother and an avid needle worker and cross stitcher.
She is survived by her children: Faye Moyer, Robert Childs, Barbara Carey, her husband, Douglas; her step-children: David Fegely and Patty Schwindenhammer, as well and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID safety issues services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marellen's name may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 -1905.
