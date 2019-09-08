Home

Margaret B. Barr

Margaret B. Barr Obituary
Margaret B. Barr, originally from Lower Merion, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. She was 95.

Born Feb. 16, 1924 in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph Brower and Margaret Wells Brower.

After graduating from Lower Merion High School, Peggy attended Briarcliff College for Girls in New York. She married her high school sweetheart in 1944, Richard S. Barr of Wynnewood, Pa. During his attendance at U of P, Peggy and Richard became the proud parents of two children.

Over the years Peggy worked at the Sheraton- Deauville as an Administrative Assistant and Richard worked at Environmental Resources. Peggy also volunteered to help the GIs during World War II.

Her husband of 44 years and a World War II Navy veteran, passed away in 1987. Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth A. "Betsy" Krussel, her grandson, Steven Krussel, and her brother, Robert Brower.

Missing her dearly is her son, Bill Barr and his fiancée, Patricia Clayworth of Hatboro, Pa.; her son- in-law, Larry Krussel of Virginia; grandson, Michael Krussel of Georgia; granddaughter, Jennifer Krussel (Jamie) of Colorado; brothers, Joseph Brower (Barbara) and Tom Brower (Anne); and cousin, Dr. Richard Brower (Mia) Brower; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and her devoted companion and caregiver for ten years, Marie Piller.

Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Rd., Warrington, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Arlington Cemetery Chapel, 2900 State Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026, followed by a service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Arlington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Peggy's name (Margaret B. Barr) to the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast Philanthropy Department, 912 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake, VA 23322

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 8, 2019
