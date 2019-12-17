|
Margaret Babiak of Christ's Home in Warminster went to live in Heaven on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, after spending 98 fulfilling years here on earth.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter, and her son, Robert Babiak.
Margaret was born Sept. 29, 1921 in Forest City, Pa. She had graduated from Forest City High School and Bellevue School of Nursing in New York. She met and married her husband, Peter, and lived and worked in New York before moving to New Jersey. While raising her family she had a successful nursing career at Muhlenberg Hospital in Plainfield, N.J.
After her retirement, she and her husband moved to Pennsylvania to be closer to family. While there Margaret had become an active member of the Warrington Women's Club and the EP's of St. Roberts.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Carol Hare, and her grandchildren, Dennis Hare (Amy) of Arizona; Kevin Hare (Jen) of Collegeville and Katie Gutgesell (Jeff) of Glenside. She is also survived by her six great grandchildren, Liam, Grady, Sean, Ryan, Carlyn, and Leah. Margaret enjoyed hearing about all their activities and accomplishments.
All along the way Margaret made many friends. Although many have gone before her, she made new friends well into her 90s. These friends gave her great comfort and joy in her last years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1795 Columbia Ave., Warrington, PA 18976, where her family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be held privately at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Margaret's name may be sent to or the Bucks County SPCA.
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 17, 2019