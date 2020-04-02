Home

Viewing
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home of Doylestown, Inc.
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Schuylkill Memorial Park
75 Memorial Drive
Schuylkill Haven, PA
Margaret Bertha Wytovich Obituary
Margaret Bertha Wytovich of Doylestown, Pa. passed away in Harborview Rehabilitation & Care Center, Doylestown, Pa. on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was 91.

Born in Cranford, N.J. to the late Benjamin and Bertha (Fielding) Mandoni, she resided in Rahway, N.J. before moving to Doylestown in 2015.

She was the beloved wife of the late Alexander Wytovich; devoted mother of Roger Wytovich; dear sister of Benjamin, Thomas, George and Donald Mandoni, Dorothy Cherubino, Ruth Gilligan and Elsie Ditzel; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901 on Monday, April 6, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

A graveside service will follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park, 75 Memorial Drive, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972 at 1 p.m.

Send condolences to the website below.

Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 2, 2020
