1/1
Margaret Cygan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret "Peg" Cygan of Allentown, formerly of Quakertown, died Oct. 28, 2020, in the Devon House in Allentown. She was 94.

She was the beloved wife of Thaddeus "Ted" T. Cygan, and they would have celebrated their 71st anniversary in November.

She was born July 19, 1926, in Quakertown, to Frank and Marie (Alscher) Feiler. She grew up in Quakertown with her twin sister Elizabeth, and younger sister, Marie. Upon graduation from Quakertown High School, she attended Jefferson Nursing School as a member of the Army Cadet Nursing Corps and was employed by Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia, as a registered nurse. After marrying Ted, on Nov. 19, 1949, Margaret retired from nursing to raise their family of 11 children: Michael (Nancy), Stephen (Beth Ann), David (Amalia), Gregory (Nancy), Anthony (Jane), Nathan (Sue), Celeste Vaughn (the late Paul), Marlene Mayza (Jerry), Angie Lehman (John). Over their 70 years together, Ted and Peg's family grew to include 25 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Susan O'Donnell (Thomas) and Amelia Spier (Thomas); and her sister, Marie Popp (William).

A busy wife and mother as her family was growing, she found time later in her life to enjoy sewing and making quilts, which she gave as gifts to her family and friends.

A private funeral Mass will be held for family Tuesday, Nov. 3. A public viewing of the Mass can be seen on St. Isidore's live stream at stisidores.org beginning at 11:25 a.m. There will be no public calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore's School, 603 W. Broad St., Quakertown, PA 18951, or to a charity of one's choice.

C.R. Strunk Funeral Home,

Quakertown

www.crstrunk.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C R Strunk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved