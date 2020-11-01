Margaret "Peg" Cygan of Allentown, formerly of Quakertown, died Oct. 28, 2020, in the Devon House in Allentown. She was 94.
She was the beloved wife of Thaddeus "Ted" T. Cygan, and they would have celebrated their 71st anniversary in November.
She was born July 19, 1926, in Quakertown, to Frank and Marie (Alscher) Feiler. She grew up in Quakertown with her twin sister Elizabeth, and younger sister, Marie. Upon graduation from Quakertown High School, she attended Jefferson Nursing School as a member of the Army Cadet Nursing Corps and was employed by Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia, as a registered nurse. After marrying Ted, on Nov. 19, 1949, Margaret retired from nursing to raise their family of 11 children: Michael (Nancy), Stephen (Beth Ann), David (Amalia), Gregory (Nancy), Anthony (Jane), Nathan (Sue), Celeste Vaughn (the late Paul), Marlene Mayza (Jerry), Angie Lehman (John). Over their 70 years together, Ted and Peg's family grew to include 25 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Susan O'Donnell (Thomas) and Amelia Spier (Thomas); and her sister, Marie Popp (William).
A busy wife and mother as her family was growing, she found time later in her life to enjoy sewing and making quilts, which she gave as gifts to her family and friends.
A private funeral Mass will be held for family Tuesday, Nov. 3. A public viewing of the Mass can be seen on St. Isidore's live stream at stisidores.org
beginning at 11:25 a.m. There will be no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore's School, 603 W. Broad St., Quakertown, PA 18951, or to a charity of one's choice
.
