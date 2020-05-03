|
|
Margaret E. Gotwols of Sellersville passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was 81.
Born in Abington, she graduated from Hatboro Horsham High School.
She worked as an accountant/bookkeeper at AG Tool Sales for 25 years.
She was an avid reader, and had a love for all animals, especially cats. She enjoyed spending her summers at her North Wildwood shore house with her family and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Petty and Margaret (Geddes) Smiles; her husband of 51 years, Alfred W. Gotwols; and her grandson, Eric Gotwols. She is survived by her son, Scott Gotwols and wife, Barbara, of Landsdale, her son Gary Gotwols and wife, Anne, of Plumstead Township, her daughter, Jennifer Gotwols of the Netherlands; and her granddaughter, Katherine Gotwols of Lancaster, Pa.
Interment will be held privately by the family.
Lamb Funeral Home,
Huntingdon Valley
www.lambfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 3, 2020