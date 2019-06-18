|
|
Margaret E. Nonemaker died Friday, June 14, 2019, at her residence. She was 101 years old.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Robert and
Florence Packer. Margaret was a longtime resident of Warminster.
Mrs. Nonemaker was a homemaker. She had been employed at the Frankford Arsenal during World War II.
Margaret was a former member of the Holmesburg United Methodist Church. She enjoyed dancing.
Margaret was the
beloved wife of Joseph Nonemaker for 65 years, before his death in 2000. She was the devoted mother of Ross Nonemaker of Quakertown, Nancy Bethel (Ed) of Milford Del., Peggy Nonemaker of Warminster, Kathy
Hamilton (Richard) of Warminster, Patricia Verdetto (the late Carmen) of Scranton, Reed Nonemaker of Warminster, Kimberly Nonemaker of Warminster, and the late Lynn Dalia. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She will be missed by her
beloved dog, Heidi.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at the Lamb
Funeral Home, 101 Byberry Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Margaret's interment will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an animal rescue
organization.
Published in The Intelligencer on June 18, 2019