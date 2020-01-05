|
|
Margaret Elizabeth "Peg" Sudano of Hatboro passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Arden Courts of Warminster. She was 82.
She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Sudano.
Margaret was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., a daughter of the late Charles and Adelaide Schaefer.
Peg graduated from Upper Moreland High School, Class of 1955. She was a longtime employee of Bell System/ Bell Atlantic as a telecommunications clerk.
She enjoyed knitting and crochet.
She is survived by her brother, Roger Schaefer (Ginny), and nine nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard J. Schaefer, and her daughters, Alice R. Sudano and Lori Sudano.
Margaret's funeral service and burial will be held privately.
To share online condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Schneider Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 5, 2020