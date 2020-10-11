Margaret E. (Dyer) Werrett of Pipersville, Pa. passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side, on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. She was 86.Margaret "Peg" was born in Philadelphia on Jan. 15, 1934 to the late Lawrence and Myra (Jones) Dyer.Peg was a skilled horsewoman, riding horseback in Montana, New Hampshire and Ireland, an accomplished motorcycle rider and ran the Philadelphia half-marathon three times. Peg and her husband, Dave, hiked in the Adirondacks and White Mountains and Peg lived a life of adventure including climbing to the top of Mt. Washington in New Hampshire five times!Classical music, especially opera, was always on Peg's playlist; she also loved to garden and cared for many domestic and wild animals while the couple maintained their beautiful Bucks County home of 46 years. Before she retired, Peg was an Accounts Receivable Bookkeeper and an active member of the Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce.She and Dave shared the pure joy of flying, Peg also became a pilot and flew solo on many local trips as well as accompanying Dave on their frequent flights.For 53 years, Peg was the devoted wife, friend, companion and lover of David Werrett. There was a sweet companionship to their relationship, together they enjoyed curling up with a good book and their three cats – the latter taking secret pleasure in their nightly ritual of 'who can take up the most space on the bedspread!'Twenty years ago, Peg suffered from a head injury and of course, she handled her life's 'new perspective' with her usual quiet grace and dignity.Peg was the devoted mother to James Happ (Angelia), Daniel Happ, Christopher Happ (Christine) and Constance Happ; the loving sister of the late Lawrence Dyer; cherished grandmother of Jessica Happ, Sean Happ, Brandon Wentz, Jeremy Happ, Jeffrey Happ, and Jennifer Moretti; and cherished great-grandmother of Oliver Happ, Thomas Moretti, Taran Moretti, Ciaran Happ, Aria McComber, Beyla McComber, Autumn Happ.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Peg's name to: Aark Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center, 1531 Upper Stump Rd., Chalfont, PA 18914.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Shelly Funeral Home,Plumsteadville