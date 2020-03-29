|
|
Margaret G. Logan of Warminster passed away Monday, March 24, 2020, at the age of 92.
She was the beloved wife of the late Roger R. Logan, with whom she shared over 50 years of marriage.
Margaret was born in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late Richard and Margie Godshall.
Marge loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing bridge with friends, and in her younger years gardening and cooking.
She is survived by four children, Roger Logan and his wife, Nam, Susan L. Dierkes, Donald A. Logan and his wife, Cathy, and John D. Logan and his wife April, 13 grandchildren, Christopher, Catherine, Ronald, Steven, Jessica, David, Michael, Kelsey, Jenna, Bonnie, John Jr., Ryan and Amy, and numerous great grandchildren.
Margaret's funeral service and interment will be held privately. Her memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Margaret's name may be made to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 29, 2020