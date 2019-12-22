|
|
Margaret G. Purdy of Warminster was called home to be with her Lord after passing away suddenly on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience surrounded by her loving family. She was 83.
She was the beloved wife of George, with whom she had shared 62 years of marriage.
Marge was born in Philadelphia to the late Clarence and Ann (MacCauley) Ganskopp. She spent her childhood years in Portsmouth, Va. until the age of 9, at which time the family returned to North Philadelphia when World War II ended. Following marriage, she and George lived at various local locations before finally settling down to reside in their existing home in 1967, where they raised their four children.
She was a graduate of Frankford High School, Class of 1955. She worked as an adjustor for Allstate Insurance Company, retiring in 2001.
Marge had a passion for extensive travel, gardening (her home stood out in the neighborhood with her beautiful flowers), and cooking for family and friends. Her turkey stuffing and meatloaf were always looked for during the holiday season and family gatherings. She found fun, entertainment, and excitement in her frequent visits to Atlantic City casinos! Marge held dear to her heart the traditions of visiting New York City to see Broadway plays and baking over 1,000 Christmas cookies at the holiday season with her daughter.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, George, and her four children, Carole Gettmann (Randy), Mark (Cathy), Scott and Keith. She was known as Mom-Mom to her seven grandchildren, Tyler (Katie) and Phillip Gettmann, Dylan, Alyssa, Courtney, Andrew and Lindsey Purdy. She was especially proud and honored to become a great grandmother to Miles Gettmann. She is further survived by her brother, Robert Ganskopp (Lynne). We will miss you and love you forever.
At the request of the family, a Celebration of Life service will be held in the spring, which was her favorite season of the year.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions are made to: The Office of Institutional Advancement (make checks payable to), 125 S. 9th St., Suite 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107. In the memo line, please indicate Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience/ In Memory of Marge Purdy.
To send and share memories with Marge's family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Schneider Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 22, 2019