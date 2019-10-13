Home

Margaret H. Conti

Margaret H. Conti Obituary
Margaret H. Conti of Bedminster Township passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital. She was 81.

Margaret was the loving wife of Raymond Conti for 54 years.

Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Helen Hess.

Margaret was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Doylestown.

In addition to her husband, Margaret is survived by two sisters, Sandra Jones and Elizabeth Stewart.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 235 W. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901, where the family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's honor to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 00241.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.





Shelly Funeral Home,

Plumsteadville

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 13, 2019
