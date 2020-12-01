Margaret J. Fox
Margaret J. Fox, 81, of Germania, PA, formerly of Doylestown, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 in UPMC Cole, Coudersport.
Born July 1, 1939, in Abington, she was the daughter of Joseph and Rose Dorson Wobensmith. On September 5, 1959, in Warminster, she married John D. Fox, who survives. She devoted her life to her family. Margaret was a member of St. Bibiana Catholic Church, Galeton and enjoyed doing artwork.
Surviving besides her husband, John, are: four children, Capri Spier of Ulysses, Shawn Fox of Ulysses, Dane Fox of Quakertown, and Shannon Fox of Lancaster; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by an infant son.
Friends may call at Sacred Heart Church, Genesee, on Saturday, December 5th from 10:00 – 11:00 AM, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines apply. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Kinney.
Arrangements are with Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, PA. Condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com
