Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home
529 N York Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
(215) 672-6262
Margaret K. Deska

Margaret K. Deska Obituary
Margaret Kathleen (McDermott) Deska, 92, of Warminster, PA passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was 92.

Margaret was born in Philadelphia, Pa., the fifth of six children born to Joseph and Anna (O'Hagan) McDermott. She graduated from West Philadelphia Catholic Girls' High School in 1945, having been the Drum Major her sophomore, junior and senior years. Margaret is predeceased by her parents, her husband of 58 years, Edward W. Deska, Sr., and her siblings, Elizabeth M. Cochrane, Anna M. Thompson, Joseph P. McDermott, Helen F. Ward and Theresa M. McIntosh.

Margaret will be dearly missed by her children, Edward (Josephine), Kathleen Pagana (Timothy), Marjorie (Desmond Kahn), Marianne (Michael Braithwaite), Joseph and Dennis, as well as by her 11 grandchildren (Christine, Brian, Jocelyn, Denise, Theresa, Timothy, Jacquelyn, Jillian, Ryan, Mathew, Stephanie), her 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral Mass and burial will be private due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A memorial service and luncheon will be held at a future date.

Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,

Hatboro
Published in The Intelligencer on May 17, 2020
