|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Hawthorne Keller passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, the 4th anniversary of her beloved husband Leo's passing. She was comfortable and with family when she passed.
Peggy was born and raised in Philadelphia and was the daughter of the late William and Veronica Hawthorne, and widow of Leo Keller.
She leaves behind her large and loving family, Leo Keller (Kathy), Bill Keller (Ruth), James Keller (Maryellen), Jeffrey Keller (Susan), Janeen Swartz (John), and Gina Moore (Greg), 16 grandchildren and six and a half great grandchildren, her dear sister, Wini Costello, and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews who were all important in her life.
Peggy and Leo were part of the original members of St. Robert Bellarmine R. C. Church in Warrington, worshipping and participating for over 50 years.
Peggy and Leo raised their family in Warrington. They enjoyed time spent in Potter County as well as their vacation home in Marmora, N.J., but mostly enjoyed spending their free time with family and big family dinners and gatherings. Peggy spent her final time residing with Leo and Kathy at their home in Doylestown. She was comforted by a compassionate team of loving caregivers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at St. Robert Bellarmine R. C. Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, Pa., where a calling hour will be from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow in the Hillside Cemetery, Roslyn, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001, would be welcomed.
For further information, visit the funeral home's web site below.
Garefino Funeral Home,
Lambertville, N.J.
www.garefinofuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 20, 2019